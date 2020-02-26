SK-Hynix: Offizielle Stellungnahme zur Radeon RX 5950 XT

In dem Statement gibt SK-Hynix bekannt, das es sich bei dem über Twitter verbreiteten Dokument um ein gefäschtes Bild handelt.

Seoul, February 26, 2020

Recently, there have been media reports about SK hynix’s memory HBM2E and AMD’s next-generation GPU, based on the allegations by a Twitter user CyberPunkCat, which are factually incorrect.

SK hynix hereby announces that the company has not created or distributed such specifications as well as the document asserted to be leaked by an internal source.

After a thorough investigation, we conclude that the screen capture of the allegedly internal document is fabricated.

First of all, the specifications of our HBM2E shown in the document are incorrect.

Secondly, for those of you who are not familiar with Korean, the text in the document says “With Local Communities… 2020 Happiness,” which is not related to HBM2E development or GPU. Moreover, we found out that this text actually appeared on the main page of our Korean Newsroom as a title for one of our content.

Distribution of incorrect or misleading information about us or using the materials on our Newsroom without a prior written consent of SK hynix would be in violation of applicable laws/regulations and/or the Terms of Use of SK hynix’s Newsroom.

We sincerely hope this statement clarifies any confusion or misunderstanding that may have occurred.

With all due respect, we ask you not to distribute or make any further report based on this incorrect information. SK hynix reserves its right at law to protect the interests of the company and its customers.